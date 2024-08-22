Kolkata police's flip flop, altered crime scene: Here's what the CBI's status report in RG Kar Hospital case says

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday tabled the status report on its probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The central agency's status report in the case bought shocking details to the fore.

The CBI said that Kolkata Police first told the family members of the doctor that it was a case of suicide, then they told them that it was murder. The central agency also mentioned that the victim's friend suspected a cover-up in the case and thus, insisted on videography.

"The senior doctors, colleagues of the victim asked for videography, that means even they felt there was a cover-up," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the victim, was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

Moreover, Solicitor General Mehta said that most shocking fact of all is that the FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after the cremation of the deceased.

The Supreme Court bench said that there was an 'extremely disturbing' delay by Kolkata Police in registering the case as of that of unnatural death in its records.

It mentioned that the DD entry of unnatural death is recorded at 10:10 am but crime scene was secured at night, leading to a delay in seizing the critical evidence.

Furthermore, the top court directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the FIR about the horrific incident, to appear in the next hearing to disclose time.

The court also questioned the police on the timing of the victim's postmortem. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, said that the postmortem was conducted around 6:10-7:00 pm.

"This is very surprising, postmortem precedes the registration of the unnatural death!" Justice JB Pardiwalla said.

The apex court asked was it a case of unnatural death or not when the police took the victim's body for post mortem and if it was not a case of unnatural death, then, what was the need for conducting a postmortem.