TMC vs TMC: Is Abhishek Banerjee miffed with aunt Mamata over RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case? Details here

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are not seeing eye-to-eye over the horrific RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case as well as the consequent transfer of the former principal Sandip Ghosh. He has distanced himself from the TMC's rallies and padayatras, led by aunt Mamata, demanding swift action from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Abhishek is far from satisfied as the hospital superintendent Sandip Ghosh was not suspended immediately after the case and was instead transferred to a plum posting, India Today reported citing sources close to the Diamond Harbour MP.

He is also disappointed with Mamata Banerjee for not taking strong action against corrupt practices.

Abhishek feels a ruthless approach is necessary to maintain the TMC's image as a doctors' group close to CM is perceived to support Ghosh, sources added.

This doctors' group is under the social media scanner over allegations of corruption. Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, attributes the intra-party feud to former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen, who is considered close to her nephew Abhishek. She also questioned Abhishek for his lack of active involvement in the crisis, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a progress report on the investigation into the gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital.

The status report on the probe into the vandalism at the RG Kar hospital from the Bengal government has also been filed. The Supreme Court on August 20 said that the country cannot wait for another rape for any ground-level changes to happen.

"Nurses and female doctors are left to fend themselves and attend to unruly people, have no restroom facilities, no transportation to reach back home after long shifts and no CCTVs for safety," the court said.

The top court had expressed concerns about the safety of doctors working long hours and pulled up the West Bengal government and authorities for lapses in probe and delay in filing an FIR.

A total of 21 lawyers -- including Kapil Sibal and Menaka Guruswamy -- are representing the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court whereas the Union of India is represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and 4 others.

(With inputs from Anupam Mishra, Srishti Jha)