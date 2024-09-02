Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh

The CBI has charged Sandip Ghosh with criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonesty, and violations under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College. These charges are serious, non-bailable, and involve cognizable offenses. The FIR was filed after the CBI took over the case from Kolkata Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) following orders from the Calcutta High Court.
Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from February 2021 to September 2023. Although he was transferred in October 2023, he returned to his role at the hospital within a month. He remained in this position until the tragic incident where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered inside a seminar hall. Her semi-nude body was discovered on August 9, leading to nationwide protests and violence in West Bengal.
Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, has been arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder.