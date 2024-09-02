scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh

Feedback

Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh

Officials stated that Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Monday. The arrest is related to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the government-run hospital last month.

Officials stated that Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. His arrest came after the agency questioned him for more than two weeks.

The CBI also made Ghosh take a lie detector test.

The CBI has charged Sandip Ghosh with criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonesty, and violations under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College. These charges are serious, non-bailable, and involve cognizable offenses. The FIR was filed after the CBI took over the case from Kolkata Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) following orders from the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from February 2021 to September 2023. Although he was transferred in October 2023, he returned to his role at the hospital within a month. He remained in this position until the tragic incident where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered inside a seminar hall. Her semi-nude body was discovered on August 9, leading to nationwide protests and violence in West Bengal.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, has been arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder.

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement