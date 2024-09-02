Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Monday. The arrest is related to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the government-run hospital last month.

Officials stated that Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. His arrest came after the agency questioned him for more than two weeks.

The CBI also made Ghosh take a lie detector test.