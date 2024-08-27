Kolkata rape-murder: CBI seeks polygraph test on ASI Anup Dutta

In a significant step in the RG Kar rape and murder case, the CBI has sought polygraph test on ASI Anup Dutta, who is believed to be close to main accused Sanjoy Roy. Anup Dutta came to spotlight after a visual of him sprinting away surfaced last week. Also, Sanjoy Roy was arrested from Dutta's house.

Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar alleged that Dutta had links with the TMC. "Not just a champion in running, but also in party connections! Engaged in a gathering with TMC leaders of South Dinajpur are none other than Kolkata Police's notable ASI Anup Dutta, alongside Civic Volunteer Sanjay!" he said in a tweet.

On Monday, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh and five others in connection with the rape-murder case. According to an officer, over the last 10 days, Ghosh provided inconsistent answers during questioning, prompting officers to conduct another round of polygraph tests.

The CBI initially conducted the lie-detection tests on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, followed by a test on arrested accused Sanjay Roy at the Presidency Correctional Home on Sunday. Additionally, Ghosh and former medical superintendent and vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth are also being investigated for alleged financial irregularities within the institute.

On Sunday, the CBI searched Ghosh's and Vashisth's homes, with Ghosh presenting files and documents at the central agency's office in Salt Lake on Monday morning. Vashisth appeared at Nizam Palace, where a forensic medicine department professor was also questioned. The agency also searched 13 other locations in Kolkata, including residences and offices of people involved in patient care and management supplies connected to the hospital.

This CBI raids came after Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RGKMCH, alleged huge corruption at RG Kar. Ali claimed that Ghosh and his associates issued issued tenders for the construction of food stalls, cafes, canteens, and urinals without the permission of the health department and the college council.

(With inputs from PTI)

