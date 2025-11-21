Labour codes 2025: Trade unions slam govt for ‘undemocratic push’, plan mass protest on Nov 26

In one of India’s most sweeping labour reforms in decades, the government on Friday officially notified all four Labour Codes, bringing major changes including universal social security for gig and platform workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages with guaranteed timely payments across sectors.

The Codes — Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Social Security Code (2020), and Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code (2020) — replace 29 separate labour laws with a consolidated framework aimed at simplifying regulations and enhancing compliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on X, described the reform package as “one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence,” asserting that it will “serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.”

“These reforms will boost job creation, drive productivity and accelerate our journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said, adding that simplified compliance will promote “Ease of Doing Business.”

Unions denounce ‘anti-worker’ overhaul

The government's move, however, has triggered a fierce backlash from the country's central trade unions. The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) — comprising 10 central unions and various independent federations — issued a blistering statement condemning the notification as “blatantly unilateral,” “anti-worker,” and “pro-employer.”

Calling the move a “deceptive fraud” committed against India’s working people, the platform said the government had acted in defiance of democratic norms.

“This arbitrary and undemocratic notification… has wrecked the character of the welfare state of India to rubbles,” the statement read. “These codes are genocidal attacks on the lives and livelihoods of workers, seeking to impose virtual slavery.”

The unions noted that they had been resisting the Codes since the first enactment of the Code on Wages in 2019, organising multiple protests, including the January 2020 general strike, the November 26, 2020, strike, and the recent July 9, 2025 nationwide strike, which they claim saw participation from more than 25 crore workers.

Govt accused of ignoring consultations

The CTUs alleged that the Union government pushed ahead despite repeated appeals to convene the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) — not held since 2015 — and despite objections raised during meetings on the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 and pre-budget consultations this month.

The unions accused the government of favouring “employer representatives and fringe supporters” while ignoring labour voices.

Nationwide call for action on Nov 26

Terming the notification a “declaration of war on the working masses,” the CTUs announced a nationwide resistance movement:

Black badges to be worn at workplaces starting immediately

Gate meetings, street-corner meetings and community gatherings from Monday

A nationwide action of defiance on 26 November 2025, jointly with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)

A renewed push for the scrapping of all four Labour Codes and withdrawal of Shram Shakti Niti 2025

“The attempt to drag the country back to an exploitative master–servant era will be confronted with the fiercest, most united resistance in history,” the unions said.

The government said that the Codes modernise labour regulations, expand coverage to unorganised and gig workers, support formalisation, and foster a more efficient labour market.