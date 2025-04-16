Ladki Bahin Yojana: ₹1,500 per month or ₹500 per month? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar clear the air over financial assistance

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday confirmed that no eligible woman has been excluded from the Mahayuti's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and the assistance amount remains unchanged after July 3, 2024. Mahayuti ministers clarified that nearly 7.7 lakh women, previously receiving ₹1,500 per month, now receive only ₹500 due to concurrent benefits from the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi.

The scheme is designed to provide a maximum monthly benefit of ₹1,500, with the difference paid under the Ladki Bahin initiative. "₹1,500 per month are paid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana to women who are not taking advantage of any other government scheme. To those who are receiving a benefit of less than ₹1,500 under other schemes, the difference is paid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana," explained Aditi Tatkare.

Furthermore, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the Ladki Bahin scheme remains intact, confirming, "The budgetary allocation for the implementation of the scheme has been made and there is no question of scrapping it." This statement came amidst opposition allegations that the scheme was modified post-elections, suggesting political motives.

Maharashtra conducted a re-evaluation of beneficiaries, resulting in a reduction of 17 lakh active recipients. The criteria for disqualification included ownership of a four-wheeler or a family income exceeding ₹2.5 lakh annually. This process began following the formation of the new government, aligning with efforts to ensure benefits are appropriately allocated.

Despite the adjustments, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare reiterated the state’s commitment to the scheme's integrity. "No eligible woman has been excluded from the Ladki Bahin scheme, and no change has been made in the said process after July 3, 2024," she emphasised during the budget session. As scrutiny continues, the government maintains that the reductions reflect overlaps with other welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has claimed that affluent women who benefited from the Ladki Bahin Yojana are undergoing legal proceedings and that the government has reclaimed funds from them.

In response, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal dismissed these allegations, asserting that no legal actions have been initiated against any women and that no money has been retrieved. He charged the Opposition with disseminating misleading information.