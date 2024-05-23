Lady Shri Ram College, Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi receive bomb threat calls

Two Delhi University (DU) colleges received threat calls on Thursday, May 23, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed. The news of bomb threat calls led to alarm bells ringing in both the colleges. Fire tenders and Delhi Police officials rushed to the spot, the DFS said.

“The principal of the college received a message about a bomb in the afternoon. She instructed us to make rounds and keep an eye on the surroundings. Police and bomb disposal squad reached the college and conducted search operations, but nothing was found from the premises," security guard of Lady Shri Ram College Prem Sagar Pandit told a news agency.

Related Articles

A day ago, the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a bomb threat mail, the Delhi Police informed. Two fire tenders along with a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams were deployed at the spot.

The bomb threat call at Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and Sri Venkateswara College at the Delhi University came days after several schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru received bomb threats via email. However, all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

On May 21, Delhi Police officials stated that the bomb threat emails sent to over 150 Delhi-NCR schools are suspected to have originated from Budapest, Hungary.

The police are investigating the IP address, sender, and origin of the bomb threat emails to uncover the conspiracy and motive behind the hoax that caused widespread panic in Delhi-NCR. Officials suspect a "deeper conspiracy" by a terror group during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, possibly involving an ISIS module.

Last month, the High Court requested a detailed status report from the Delhi government regarding such incidents in private schools.

The Delhi Police submitted a status report to the Delhi HC on May 17 which included details regarding the recent hoax bomb threats in the national capital. The police mentioned that they have deployed five bomb disposal squads and18 bomb detection teams across each district, IGI airport, railway stations, and metro areas.