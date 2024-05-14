Delhi bomb threats: Tihar Jail joins list of institutions receiving bomb threats following hospitals, schools; Receives threat via email

Officials reported that Delhi's Tihar Jail received a bomb threat email, adding to a series of similar warnings sent to schools, hospitals, and even the city's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The jail administration promptly alerted the Delhi Police about the threat, leading to thorough searches within the prison premises, which house several high-profile inmates, including key politicians.

Related Articles

Earlier the same day, four hospitals in the national capital also received bomb threat emails, according to the Delhi Fire Service officials. The GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital were among the institutions targeted. Despite the alerts, no suspicious items were discovered during the searches.

In response to the threats, the bomb disposal squad, bomb detection team, fire department, and local police were dispatched to the hospitals to conduct comprehensive searches.

V K Sharma, the security officer at Hedgewar Hospital, confirmed the ongoing checks and reassured that nothing dubious had been found thus far.

This recent spate of threats marks the fourth instance in the past month where various establishments, including schools, hospitals, and the airport, have been targeted.

On May 12, as many as 20 hospitals in Delhi received similar threats, while the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) also received a bomb threat email on the same day. Fortunately, investigations revealed that all these threats were false alarms.

Moreover, around 100 schools in Delhi, two in Noida, and one in Lucknow received bomb threats on May 1, which were later deemed hoaxes. Notably, these threats were sent to the schools using a Russian email service.

Similar threats were also directed at schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Following the threats, approximately 37 schools in Jaipur evacuated students and sent them home as a precautionary measure. Despite the swift response from police teams, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dogs, no suspicious items were found.