Bomb threats: Four Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat via email; search ops underway

Delhi bomb threats: Days after Delhi schools, followed by hospitals and the IGI airport on Sunday received bomb threats, more Delhi hospitals have received similar threats.

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital are the four hospitals that have received a bomb threat via email. The Delhi Fire Service is conducting a search operation currently.

The Delhi Police too has sprung into action and is trying to determine the origin of the mail. Teams of Delhi Police personnel have been dispatched to the hospitals.

SPATE OF BOMB THREATS CONTINUE

On Monday, four schools in Jaipur received similar bomb threats. Students and staff were evacuated, and police teams with bomb and dog squads were sent to the schools. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirming the development had said that police teams were deployed to the schools.

A similar scene unfolded in Delhi on May 1 that sent police teams into a tizzy. More than 150 schools in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, received similar bomb threats. Students were sent home, panic spread over bomb concerns. It later turned out to be a hoax and the police did not find anything suspicious in the school premises.

Delhi Public School's (DPS) Dwarka and Vasant Kunj units, Mother Mary's School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar, DAV School in South West Delhi, DPS and Apeejay School in Noida were among the schools to receive bomb threats.

Then on Sunday. 10 hospitals and the Indira Gandhi International Airport received bomb threats via email, which also turned out to be a hoax.

On May 6, several schools in Ahmedabad received similar bomb threats, which, again, turned out to be a hoax. Since schools were shut for summer vacations, no major action was taken.

Delhi Public School (Bopal), Anand Niketan (Bopal), Asia English School (Vastrapur), Calorex School (Ghatlodiya), Amrita Vidyalaya (Ghatlodiya), New Noble School and ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya (Chandkheda) were some of the Ahmedabad schools that received the bomb threats.