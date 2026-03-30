Lashkar operative with past terror links arrested near Delhi; agencies track network trail

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, who has been accused of plotting attacks in India, has been arrested, said officials on Monday. The accused, identified as Shabbir Ahmad Lone, also known by the aliases Raja and Kashmiri, hails from the Kangan area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and is alleged to have been operating from Bangladesh.

Advertisement

He was apprehended near the Delhi border by the Delhi Police Special Cell, acting in coordination with central intelligence agencies, after remaining under surveillance for his suspected involvement in cross-border terror activities.

Bangladesh link and ISI role under scanner

Investigators believe Lone was allegedly overseeing Lashkar's India-centric operations in Bangladesh under the direction of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Officials said he played a key role in building networks by recruiting Bangladeshi nationals, including individuals residing illegally in India, to execute terror plans while concealing Pakistan's direct involvement.

The arrest follows a recent crackdown on a Lashkar-linked module active across Delhi and parts of southern India. That network was reportedly involved in putting up anti-India posters in cities such as Delhi and Kolkata, suggesting a mix of propaganda and operational groundwork.

Advertisement

Long-standing links with Lashkar leadership

According to investigators, Lone is a trained militant who underwent both basic and advanced training at a Lashkar camp in Muzaffarabad. His association with the outfit’s leadership is said to span nearly two decades.

He had previously been arrested in 2007 by the Special Cell, when security agencies recovered a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and grenades. At the time, officials had linked him to senior Lashkar figures, including Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

After spending several years in Tihar Jail, Lone was released on bail in 2018.

Probe widens into cross-border network

Officials said that following his release, Lone is believed to have re-established links and resumed activities from Bangladesh, rebuilding networks aimed at targeting India. His alleged role highlights a layered operational structure involving handlers in Pakistan and facilitators based in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Security agencies are currently interrogating him to uncover details about recruitment channels, funding mechanisms and potential targets. Further leads are expected as the investigation progresses.