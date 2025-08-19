Like airports, Railways to now regulate baggage weight. size. Here's how much luggage passengers can carry

The Indian Railways is set to implement strict rules to regulate the weight and size of luggage carried by passengers across various stations. Like airports, permissible weight restrictions on luggage will be strictly implemented at some select stations.

Travellers are required to pass their luggage through electronic weighing machines at these railway stations. The initial rollout will cover stations including Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Kanpur and Aligarh Junction.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How much luggage can passengers carry?

Free luggage allowances also vary for different classes of travel, as per the guidelines. In a passenger compartment, luggage can be booked up to the maximum permissible limit.

After deducting the free allowance, charges will be applied at 1.5 times the 'L' scale for the remaining weight. The minimum charge is ₹30, with a minimum chargeable distance of 50 kms and a minimum chargeable weight of 10 kgs. Children aged between 5 and 12 years are allowed half of the Free Allowance, subject to a maximum of 50 kg.

Class Maximum limit (kgs) Free Allowance (Maximum Limit) Marginal Allowance for Luggage AC First Class 150 70 kgs 15 kgs AC 2-Tier Sleeper/First Class 100 50 kgs 10 kgs AC 3-Tier Sleeper/AC Chair Car Advertisement 40 40 kgs 10 kgs Sleeper Class (Exp/Ordinary) 80 40 kgs 10 kgs Second Class (Exp/Ordinary) 70 35 kgs 10 kgs

How is luggage weight calculated?

If the actual weight of packages is less and the size of the package is big, charges will be collected on the actual weight or the weight ascertained by measurement, whichever is more. The formula for calculating weight by measurement of the packages is as follows: 28 cubic decimetres or part thereof = 4 kg.

Penalty for excess luggage

Oversized bags will be penalised if they obstruct the onboarding space.

The Railways clarified in a statement: “Luggage rules already exist. Officers have been instructed to ensure proper enforcement, and standard instructions are available.” The move is meant to ease congestion, ensure smoother onboarding, and maintain safety in trains.

Advertisement

If your luggage marginally exceeds the Free Allowance, you will be charged at normal rates. Penalty will be charged if your baggage exceeds the marginal allowance. Free Allowance is not admissible for goods such as scooters, cycles, or other larger items.