Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh travel insurance for just 45 paise: How to avail on IRCTC platform

Indian Railways has recently introduced a cost-effective travel insurance option for passengers booking tickets online via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform. For a nominal premium of just 45 paise, travellers can avail insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh under the Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS). This initiative is aimed at enhancing financial security in the event of train accidents, including derailments, collisions, and terrorist attacks. This insurance is part of a broader effort to ensure passenger safety and financial protection, making it a significant step forward in railway services.

The insurance scheme, a collaborative effort between Indian Railways and various insurance companies, is available to Confirmed or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers who book their tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile application. Passengers have the option to opt in for this insurance at the time of booking by checking a designated box, ensuring the premium is seamlessly added to the total fare. This convenience encourages more passengers to consider this affordable insurance option, reflecting a growing trend towards digital integration in traditional services.

The coverage specifics include ₹10 lakh for death or permanent total disability and up to ₹7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability. Hospitalisation expenses due to injuries can be claimed up to ₹2 lakh, and transportation of mortal remains is covered up to ₹10,000. To secure this coverage, passengers must complete their e-ticket booking via the IRCTC platforms, and policy details are subsequently sent via SMS or email. The ease of receiving policy information digitally ensures that passengers have immediate access to their insurance details, which enhances the overall travel experience.

IRCTC Travel Insurance — Coverage Summary

Coverage specifics (per passenger) Coverage Type Amount Covered Notes Death / Permanent Total Disability ₹10,00,000 Payable in case of death or irreversible total disability due to an accident while travelling. Permanent Partial Disability Up to ₹7,50,000 Payable proportionally based on the extent of permanent partial disablement as per policy schedule. Hospitalisation Expenses (injury-related) Up to ₹2,00,000 Covers medical treatment costs arising from injuries during the journey. Transportation of Mortal Remains Up to ₹10,000 Costs for transporting the deceased to the place of residence or as specified by policy terms. Policy Issuance & Delivery Digital Policy is issued when the passenger completes e-ticket booking via IRCTC; details sent via SMS/email. Note: Passengers must book their e-ticket through IRCTC platforms to receive the policy. Keep screenshots, photos and authority reports handy when filing a claim.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported to the Lok Sabha that in the past five years, 333 claims have been settled with ₹27.22 crore disbursed to claimants. This highlights the scheme's role in providing substantial aid to affected passengers. However, eligibility is restricted to passengers with online bookings, excluding those with waitlisted tickets, children under five, and tickets booked at railway counters or international portals. This limitation underscores the focus on promoting digital bookings, which streamline the insurance process and make it more efficient for both passengers and service providers.

In the unfortunate event of an accident, passengers or their nominees are required to directly contact the insurance company, as IRCTC does not participate in the claims process. Proper documentation, as outlined in the insurance policy, is necessary for claims, reinforcing the importance of updating nominee details upon receiving the policy link via SMS or email. This scheme underscores Indian Railways' commitment to passenger safety and financial security while promoting the use of digital platforms for ticketing. The initiative not only provides peace of mind but also encourages a shift towards more secure and convenient online transactions. Additionally, it reflects a broader trend of integrating technology with traditional services to enhance user experience and safety, demonstrating the potential for future innovations in public transport systems.