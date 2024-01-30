Liquor to cost more in Tamil Nadu from February 1. Tasmac hikes prices

From next month, liquor in Tamil Nadu will be costly. The state government has decided to hike liquor prices from Tasmac outlets to boost its kitty. In 2022-23, Tamil Nadu reportedly earned nearly ₹44,000 crore from Tasmac.

According to a release, 180 ml ordinary and medium range liquor will cost ₹10 more. The price of the premium category of 180 ml liquor will be increased by ₹20. The hike will be form of higher sales tax and excise duty.



IMFL prices have reportedly been hiked after nearly two years. Tasmac had hiked prices of imported liquor in September last year.

Tasmac said prices of all types of liquor sold in 375 ml, 750 ml and 1000 ml bottles and beer coming in 325 ml and 500 ml bottles would go up accordingly.

Tasmac sells over 40 brands in the ordinary liquor category; nearly 50 in the medium range and over 125 in the premium segment. It also sells nearly 35 brands of beer and 13 varieties of wine.

Imported liquor are sold exclusively at Tasmac’s elite outlets.