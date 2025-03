News India LK Advani's condition improving, likely to be shifted out of ICU in 1-2 days Feedback

LK Advani's condition improving, likely to be shifted out of ICU in 1-2 days

Advani is currently in the ICU under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, who is a senior consultant in the neurology department.

Business Today Desk Updated Dec 17, 2024, 7:59 PM IST







Veteran BJP leader LK Advani