Lok Sabha adjourned until noon amid sloganeering, disruption by opposition MPs

The Lok Sabha, which is the lower house of India's Parliament, has adjourned until 12 noon due to protests and chanting of slogans by opposition Members of Parliament (MPs).

The adjournment comes second in a row after, on Wednesday, opposition MPs submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in both Houses to address issues concerning Manipur, the Adani indictment, and the ongoing violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Congress party called for a discussion on the Adani indictment in Parliament, as both Houses convened for the third day of the winter session on Wednesday. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Manish Tewari filed the adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha prior to the start of the session today.

Ahead of the Parliament's winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition while addressing the reporters.

Modi said: "Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control the Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people. The people of the country count all their actions and when the time comes, they also punish them."

He added that the most painful thing is that some people "usurp the rights" of new MPs who have new ideas to speak in the House. Taking a jibe at the Congress, PM Modi said that those who have been rejected by the people 80-90 times don't allow discussions in the Parliament.

"They neither respect the spirit of democracy nor do they understand the importance of people's aspirations. They have no responsibility towards them, they are unable to understand them and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people."