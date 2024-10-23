Lok Sabha bypolls 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra signs nomination papers from Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday signed her nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming bypolls on November 13. The results for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls will be declared on November 23 along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

While signing her nomination papers, Priyanka Gandhi was surrounded by local Congress leaders. After filing her nomination from Wayanad, Priyanka held a road show with her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and one of their children were also present with her along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.

Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma was also present with them in the vehicle.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders will be present with Priyanka Gandhi during the filing of nomination papers.

The bypolls in Wayanad were necessitated after Rahul Gandhi won from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats but chose to retain the former.

In the hilly district, Priyanka is faced with a spirited challenge from BJP's Navya Haridas and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sathyan Mokeri, who has been fielded as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector.

Haridas is a two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation. She is also the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha.