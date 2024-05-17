Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal, Anurag Sharma among richest candidates of phase 5; check full list here

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place across 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 union territories. Union minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Piyush Goyal and the saffron party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi Lok Sabha Anurag Sharma are among the top 10 richest candidates in the electoral fray, as per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Piyush Goyal has immovable assets worth more than Rs 21 crore and movable assets worth over Rs 89 crore, taking the total value of assets owned by the Lok Sabha debutant to Rs 110 crore. As per his election affidavit, Goyal mentioned his income for FY2022-23 as Rs 87.61 lakh and his wife's income for the financial year as Rs 70.96 lakh.

Goyal has Rs 2.27 lakh as cash in hand whereas his wife has Rs 26,200 cash in hand. Moving on, BJP's candidate from Jhansi Anurag Sharma is the Joint Managing Director at Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd.

Sharma is the richest candidate to contest in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd Joint MD has total assets worth more than Rs 212 crore. Of this, he has movable assets worth more than Rs 95 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 116 crore.

Top 10 richest candidates in Phase 5 Lok Sabha election 2024

S.No. Candidate name Constituency Party Total assets (in Rs.) 1. Anurag Sharma Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) BJP 212 crore 2. Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) Independent 116 crore 3. Piyush Goyal Mumbai North (Maharashtra) BJP 110 crore 4. Suresh Gopinath Mhatre aka Balya Mama Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) NCP (SP) 107 crore 5. Krishna Nand Tripathi Chatra (Jharkhand) Congress 70 crore 6. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Bolangir (Odisha) BJP 67 crore 7. Ravindra Dattaram Waikar Mumbai North-West (Maharashtra) Shiv Sena 54 crore 8. Kapil Moreshwar Patil Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) BJP 49 crore 9. Karan Bhushan Singh Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh) BJP 49 crore 10. Sanjay Mafatlal Morakhia Mumbai North (Maharashtra) Independent 48 crore

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5

The voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to take on May 20 (Monday). In this phase, 49 constituencies across 6 states and 2 Union Territories will go to polls.