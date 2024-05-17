Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal, Anurag Sharma among richest candidates of phase 5; check full list here

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place across 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 union territories. Union minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Piyush Goyal and the saffron party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi Lok Sabha Anurag Sharma are among the top 10 richest candidates in the electoral fray, as per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Piyush Goyal has immovable assets worth more than Rs 21 crore and movable assets worth over Rs 89 crore, taking the total value of assets owned by the Lok Sabha debutant to Rs 110 crore. As per his election affidavit, Goyal mentioned his income for FY2022-23 as Rs 87.61 lakh and his wife's income for the financial year as Rs 70.96 lakh.
Goyal has Rs 2.27 lakh as cash in hand whereas his wife has Rs 26,200 cash in hand. Moving on, BJP's candidate from Jhansi Anurag Sharma is the Joint Managing Director at Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd.
Sharma is the richest candidate to contest in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd Joint MD has total assets worth more than Rs 212 crore. Of this, he has movable assets worth more than Rs 95 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 116 crore.
Top 10 richest candidates in Phase 5 Lok Sabha election 2024
|S.No.
|Candidate name
|Constituency
|Party
|Total assets (in Rs.)
|1.
|Anurag Sharma
|Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)
|BJP
|212 crore
|2.
|Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare
|Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)
|Independent
|116 crore
|3.
|Piyush Goyal
|Mumbai North (Maharashtra)
|BJP
|110 crore
|4.
|Suresh Gopinath Mhatre aka Balya Mama
|Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)
|NCP (SP)
|107 crore
|5.
|Krishna Nand Tripathi
|Chatra (Jharkhand)
|Congress
|70 crore
|6.
|Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo
|Bolangir (Odisha)
|BJP
|67 crore
|7.
|Ravindra Dattaram Waikar
|Mumbai North-West (Maharashtra)
|Shiv Sena
|54 crore
|8.
|Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)
|BJP
|49 crore
|9.
|Karan Bhushan Singh
|Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh)
|BJP
|49 crore
|10.
|Sanjay Mafatlal Morakhia
|Mumbai North (Maharashtra)
|Independent
|48 crore
Source: Association for Democratic Reforms
Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5
The voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to take on May 20 (Monday). In this phase, 49 constituencies across 6 states and 2 Union Territories will go to polls.
