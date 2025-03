Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 4: Voting to take place in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, 8 other states. Full list of constituencies here

Lok Sabha election phase 4: The voting for the fourth phase of the ongoing general polls will take place on May 13 in 96 seats across 10 states/union territories. In this phase, voters across all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana will exercise their right to franchise. Besides this, voting will also take place in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha as well as one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 4 constituencies

State/UT Seats Andhra Pradesh Araku (ST), Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram (SC), Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla (SC), Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Nellore, Thirupathi (SC), Rajampet, Chittoor (SC) Bihar Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Madhya Pradesh Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa Maharashtra Nandurbhar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed Odisha Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST), Berhampur, Koraput (ST) Telangana Adilabad (ST), Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC), Bhuvanagiri, Warangal (SC), Mahbubabad (ST), Khammam Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dharuhara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich (SC) West Bengal Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum Jharkhand Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamau

Seats, candidates to watch in LS elections phase 4

Key candidates to watch in this contest will be Madhavi Latha from Telangana's Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Telangana's Karimnagar, Giriraj Singh from Bihar's Begusarai, Y S Sharmila from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa, Arjun Munda from Jharkhand's Khunti, Shatrughan Sinha from West Bengal's Asansol, Yusuf Pathan and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur in West Bengal.

Lok Sabha elections voting after May 13

After this, voting will take place in subsequent phases on May 20, May 25 and June 1. Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be declared on June 4, three days after the last phase of voting.