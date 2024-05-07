Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Nearly 61.1% turnout in phase 3; Assam tops with 75%

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 61.16 per cent, the Election Commission data revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were spotted casting their votes in Ahmedabad during Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls that took place in 93 constituencies. While polling in 10 states went in peace, West Bengal recorded some instances of sporadic violence.

PM Modi was accompanied by Home Minister Shah, who is the BJP’s candidate in the Gandhinagar constituency. He is seeking a second straight term as MP from the Gandhinagar seat.

The voting took place on 93 seats in Phase 3 in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), West Bengal (4), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2).

In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with his wife Sunetra Pawar stepped out to cast their votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, around 61.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 12 states and Union Territories as of 5 pm. Assam recorded the highest turnout at 75.01 per cent. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded the lowest turnout at 54.09 per cent.

More than 1300 candidates, including over 120 women were contesting in this phase.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule were among other prominent leaders spotted casting their votes on Tuesday.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) filed a complaint with the Election Commission, urging that passbooks of Pune District Central Co-Operative Bank and Baramati Co-Operative Bank should not be allowed for voter identification. The party claimed that the bank is run by leaders belonging to Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and feared that there was a possibility of issuing fake passbooks.