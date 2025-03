Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 7: Voting to take place on June 1. Check constituencies, key candidates here

Voting for the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on June 1. In this phase, polling will take place across 57 seats in 8 states/UTs. Voters across all the seats in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will exercise their right to franchise on the same day.

In this phase, voting will take place in Bihar (8 seats), Chandigarh (1 seat), Himachal Pradesh (4 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Punjab (13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) and West Bengal (9 seats). A total of 904 candidates are in the fray to contest from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in 8 states/UTs.

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 7 constituencies

State/UT Constituencies Bihar Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad Himachal Pradesh Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla Uttar Pradesh Varanasi, Mahrajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Salempur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Punjab Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar (SC), Hoshiarpur (SC), Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), Faridkot (SC), Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala Odisha Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinhpur West Bengal Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Jharkhand Godda, Dumka, Rajmahal Chandigarh Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 7 key constituencies, candidates

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: Narendra Modi (BJP) and Ajay Rai (Congress) Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan (BJP) and Kajal Nishad (SP) Ghazipur: Afzal Ansari (SP) and Paras Nath Rai (BJP) Mirzapur: Anupriya Patel (ADS) Chandauli: Mahendra Nath Pandey (BJP)

Bihar

Patna Sahib: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Pataliputra: Misa Bharti (RJD) and Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra: Anand Sharma (Congress) Mandi: Kangana Ranaut (BJP) and Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) Hamirpur: Anurag Thakur (BJP)

Punjab

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu (BJP) Jalandhar (SC): Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress) and Sushil Kumar Rinku (BJP) Ludhiana: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress) and Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP) Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) and Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP) Patiala: Preneet Kaur (BJP) and Dharamvir Gandhi (Congress) and Balbir Singh (AAP)

West Bengal

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) Kolkata Uttar: Tapas Roy (BJP) and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) Barasat: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (TMC) and Swapan Majumder (BJP) Basirhat: Rekha Patra (BJP) and Haji Nurul Islam (TMC)

Jharkhand

Dumka: Sita Soren (BJP) and Nalin Soren (JMM) Godda: Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari (Congress) and Sanjay Tandon (BJP)