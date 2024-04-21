Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase II: Schools to remain closed in THESE states on April 26

The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is set for April 26, following the first phase held on April 19. Subsequent phases are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4, as per the Election Commission of India's schedule.

On election day, schools and colleges are typically closed because they often serve as polling stations. This closure also helps ensure the safety of students and staff during potentially turbulent polling periods.

Additionally, schools and colleges close on election days due to security reasons, aiming to minimize disruptions for students and staff during potentially volatile polling periods.

During the second phase of the general elections, 89 constituencies across 13 states and union territories (UTs) will vote. Schools will remain closed on April 26 in the following states:

1. Assam (5): Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

2. Bihar (5): Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

3. Chhattisgarh (3): Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

4. Jammu and Kashmir (1): Jammu

5. Karnataka (14): Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

6. Kerala (20): Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

7. Madhya Pradesh (7): Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

8. Maharashtra (8): Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

9. Manipur (1): Outer Manipur

10. Rajasthan (13): Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

11. Tripura (1): Tripura East

12. Uttar Pradesh (8): Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

13. West Bengal (3): Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

In the second phase of voting, several high-profile candidates' electoral fortunes will be determined. Among them are Bollywood actress Hema Malini, seeking re-election for the third time in Mathura on a BJP ticket, and Arun Govil, known for his role in the Ramayana serial, contesting in Meerut. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi from Congress is contesting in Wayanad against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran. In Thiruvananthapuram, it's a face-off between Shashi Tharoor and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

During the first phase of voting, which covered 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, the overall voter turnout was nearly 64%. Tripura in the northeast recorded the highest turnout with over 80%, while Bihar had the lowest turnout with less than 49%.

ECI has declared repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency for April 22. This decision comes after the polls held at these stations on April 19 were deemed null and void due to incidents of firing, intimidation, and destruction of EVMs at some polling booths.