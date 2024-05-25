Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote, says 'I have voted against dictatorship...'

After casting his vote in the Delhi Lok Sabha election, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he has voted against 'dictatorship, inflation and unemployment.'

"My father, wife, children and I have voted. My mother could not come today because she is not well. I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment. I appeal to people to come out and vote," Kejriwal wrote on X.

मैंने अपने पिता, पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ आज वोट डाला। मेरी माता जी की तबियत बहुत ख़राब है। वो नहीं जा पाईं। मैंने तानाशाही, बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई के ख़िलाफ़ वोट डाला। आप भी वोट डालने ज़रूर जाएँ। pic.twitter.com/iCot3wOybH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2024

During the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the voter turnout in the national capital was 34.37 percent by 1 pm.

After voting in the Delhi Lok Sabha election, CM Arvind Kejriwal's father, Govind Ram Kejriwal, said, "I appeal to the Almighty to keep us safe so that we keep praying to Him. His words express a sincere hope for safety and well-being during the election."

Kejriwal criticized former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Reposting the Delhi chief minister's picture, Hussain wrote,"May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024."

However, Kejriwal was not pleased and criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader. “Chaudhry Sahib, my countrymen and I can solve our own problems. We don't need your tweet. Pakistan is in a terrible state right now. Take care of your own country,” Kejriwal wrote.