BJP likely to drop Brij Bhushan in Kaiserganj, field his son: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to drop Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, sources told India Today on Thursday. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the sitting MP from Kaiserganj.

The saffron party may field his son Karan Bhushan Singh from the seat. Karan is presently the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. The sources said the BJP leadership has informed Brij Bhushan about this decision.

Brij Bhushan, who was the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for nearly a decade, is facing sexual harassment charges by six women wrestlers. A massive protest by top Indian wrestlers like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia was held in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Brij Bhushan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Brij Bhushan won from Kaiserganj by two lakh votes. Earlier, he had said the BJP had no contest in the Kaiserganj seat. "Last time, I won the seat by more than 2 lakh votes. This time, the workers have given a call for 5 lakh votes," he said.

In the last elections, Brij Bhushan had defeated BSP's Chandradev Ram Yadav by over 2.5 lakh votes. He has won the seat three times - 2009, 2014, and 2019. Before 2009, Samajwadi Party's Beni Prasad Verma held the Kaiserganj seat from 1996 to 2009.