Lok Sabha Election phase 3: Voting day, total seats & constituencies; All you need to know

Lok Sabha Election phase 3 voting: The third phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7. In this phase, voters across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in a total of 12 states will and union territories (UTs) will exercise their right to franchise.

States and UTs that are going to polls in this phase are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

On the day of polling, schools and colleges shall remain closed in the constituencies for safety reasons. Keeping schools and colleges closed on the day of polling is a standard practice to help in smooth movement of the election officials and voters.

Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) postponed the polling for the ongoing general elections in Madhya Pradesh's Betul following the death of the BSP candidate from the constituency. The polling in Betul will now take place on May 7.

The general elections will not take in the third phase in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. The ECI postponed the polling in the Lok Sabha seat to the sixth phase on May 25. Voting will also not take place in Gujarat's Surat Lok Sabha constituency as BJP's Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed by the Returning Officer.

Lok Sabha Election phase 3 constituencies