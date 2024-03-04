Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress makes big prophecy regarding Jyotiraditya Scindia’s prospects in Guna, says… 

Lok Sabha polls 2024 news: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticised Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, predicting his defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The remark was made during his visit to Guna district with the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“The way Jyotiraditya Scindia lost elections in 2019, he will lose the same way in 2024 as well,” Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The BJP has fielded Scindia from Guna constituency. Notably, Scindia lost from Guna in the 2019 general polls on a Congress ticket to BJP’s KP Singh Yadav.

Related Articles

Not only Jairam Ramesh, Congress veteran Digivijaya Singh also attacked the Union Minister. Singh said that only those greedy for power, wealth and land have abandoned the grand old party.

“Only those who are greedy for power, wealth and land are leaving the party. Only those who don’t believe in the politics of ideology but do politics to get power have left,” Singh said on Sunday.

Congress on RJD’s Patna rally

Ramesh also commented on the RJD's Jan Vishwas Maha Rally in Patna, highlighting its significance in the political landscape.

"Main faces of the INDIA alliance were there and it (Jan Vishwas Maharally) had only one message that the INDIA alliance meant justice for the farmer and youth, freedom from unemployment, from economic disparities and freedom from social polarisation. It was an important rally. Patna is the centre of politics. 'Rajnitik Bhookamp sab Patna se hi shuru hote hai (political earthquakes start from there). Kabhi kabhi palti bhi ho jata hai waha, waha palti ke bhi ustaad hai' (referring to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar switching sides to BJP from RJD)," Jairam Ramesh said.

BJP list of candidates 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi and Gandhinagar respectively, as per the BJP's first list of 195 candidates.

The list includes 34 Union ministers and two former chief ministers. Former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Vidisha. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatik and Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from Guna, Tikamgarh and Mandla constituencies respectively.

Notably, Basuri Swaraj, daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, will contest from New Delhi, replacing Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

The list also features 28 women, 47 youth, 27 from Scheduled Caste, 18 from Scheduled Tribes and 57 OBC candidates. The BJP aims to secure 370 seats on its own and 400 plus for its NDA coalition. The party has also formed alliances with smaller parties and regional outfits in various states.