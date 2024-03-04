'Will meet again after winning': Confident of Lok Sabha win, PM Modi oversees plan for new govt

In his last party council meeting before the election code kicks in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw a 100-day action plan to be implemented by the new government after the polls.

"We will meet again after winning", he told the ministers during his speech and advised them to exercise restraint and carefully consider their words when speaking in public, sources told India Today TV.

The meeting, which lasted for over 12 hours, saw presentations by Secretaries on a vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047 and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

The PM also cautioned the ministers against deepfake attempts, such as altering voices, and encouraged vigilance in this regard.

Government sources told news agency PTI that a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," an official said.

Several ministries expressed their proposals and perspectives during the meeting, which is anticipated to be the final gathering of its kind before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.