Lok Sabha elections 2024: MNS leaders meet Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis amid talks of alliance with BJP

Leaders from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence. The talks were regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Raj Thackeray has tasked MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandip Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai for further talks expected seat-sharing between the two parties during the polls, sources said.

Any proposal for seat-sharing between the MNS and the BJP is still under wraps. People of Maharashtra will vote twice this year in the Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly polls.

The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest number of seats after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats. Maharashtra has 288 assembly constituencies. The current ruling alliance or the Mahayuti in the state comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

As of now, Raj Thackeray had kept everyone guessing on whether he will join the ruling NDA or the opposition INDIA alliance with the Congress as its leading partner. In August last year, Thackeray said: "I don't see anyone else... I see my party only."

The development came almost a day after the Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, which is also a part of the ruling Mahayuti, was declared as the "real" NCP by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While allotting the 'Wall Clock' symbol to the faction, the ECI said: "The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections."

Pawar is also likely to stake claim to the NCP's party headquarters located in Mumbai after the ECI's verdict. The Pawar-led faction is expected to convey their demand officially to ensure that the party office can be given to them in a legal manner.

Soon after the verdict, Maharashtra Deputy CM said the 50 MLAs with him approached the ECI "to seek justice" and are thankful for the verdict in their favour.

