Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Tripura logs 54.47% voter turnout; Manipur, Chhattisgarh follow closely

Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates: Narendra Modi's third tenure as Prime Minister or Rahul Gandhi's debut in 7 Lok Kalyan Marg? India is all set to vote to decide the fates of the two leaders and their alliances in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. Voting is currently underway across 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday backed the Supreme Court's verdict on the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of EVM-VVPAT slips. Attacking the Opposition parties, Modi said that they are trying to get rid of the EVMs now that the poor and honest voters have the strength of EVMs.

The top court in its verdict also said that the old system of voting using ballot papers is not coming back. "One direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit should be sealed. The SLU should be stored at least for a period of 45 days," Justice Khanna said while announcing the verdict.

After casting her vote in Kanakapura, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya DKS Hegde told news agency ANI that she does not have any intention to enter politics. She further said that she and the other person will grow only if the country grows, adding that she is an educationist and is happy in her field of work.

As of 1 pm, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 31.77 per cent whereas Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout across the country at 54.26 per cent. Assam and Bihar both recorded a voter turnout of 46.31 per cent and 33.80 per cent respectively. Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 53.09 per cent, 42.88 per cent, and 38.23 per cent respectively.

Moreover, Bangalore South sitting MP Tejasvi Surya urged BJP voters to come out and vote in large numbers. He said that no matter the heat or the rain, the voters will decide the future of India for the next 5 years. Surya said that the BJP supporters are 80 per cent but on the polling day, only 20 per cent come out and vote.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has allegedly indulged in booth jamming and threatened voters to vote against the BJP. He also said that he is going to those booths where the voters are being threatened. After casting his vote, Majumdar appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers.

