Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: How to check and download your voting slip online

Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election will see polling in 89 seats in 13 states tomorrow. These include 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura.

As per the Election Commission of India, the voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm with an extra hour being provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line.

The vote count and results will be announced on June 4.



How to check your name in the electoral roll



A voter slip or VIS is issued by the ECI, which has information such as the individual's name, age, gender, assembly constituency, and the location of the polling station, including room number, date, and time of the poll. It also has a QR code for efficiently verifying the voter's information.

If you haven't got yours, you can get the same by downloading it using the ECI official mobile app or the ECI official website.

Here’s how to download the voter information slip or VIS on your phone:

-Download the "Voter Helpline" app from Play Store or Apple App Store

-Tap on “E-EPIC” option

-Login using your registered phone number, password and OTP (register, if you haven’t already)

-Enter your EPIC number (on the Voter ID card)

-You will get your Voter Slip details

-Enter the OTP again to open VIC document

Here’s how to download the voter information slip or VIS using website:

-Open “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”

-Login using phone number, password and OTP (register, if you are new to the website)

-Click on "Download E-EPIC" option

-Enter EPIC number (found on your Voter ID card)

-Once done, E-EPIC along with VIS will be downloaded