UP Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 voter turnout: Noida, Ghaziabad record 44.3% at 3 pm

The Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency recorded a voter turnout of 44.3% for the Lok Sabha election on Friday till 3 pm. There are a total of 15 candidates competing for the Gautam Buddha Nagar seat, with over 26.75 lakh eligible voters set to determine their fate. The constituency spans across five assembly segments: Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Khurja, and Sikandrabad.

Khurja and Sikandrabad are geographically located in the Bulandshahr district but are part of the Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary seat.

As per voter turnout figures shared by the district information office until 11 am, Noida recorded 21.3%, Dadri 24.80%, Jewar 25.87%, Sikandrabad 27.17%, and Khurja 26.22%.

The overall polling percentage in the constituency was 24.48% as of 11 am, according to the statement.

During the early hours of voting in Noida for the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday, senior citizens were seen dominating the queues. Reports indicate that many booths experienced brisk voting in the first hour, with short queues observed. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who also serves as the District Election Officer, exercised his democratic right by joining the early voters.

"I am also excited like other voters. I appeal to residents to exercise their right and cast votes in large numbers. I hope this time we will have better voter turnout than the last time," Verma said after casting his vote at Cambridge school in Sector 27.

In one of the posh sectors of the city, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) in Sector 15A organized electric vehicles to transport voters to and from the polling booth.

This year, the constituency has over 26.75 lakh voters.

According to Election Commission statistics, voter turnout in the constituency was 60.47% in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38% in 2014, and 48% in 2009.

Notable contenders in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency include Rajendra Singh Solanki from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr. Mahesh Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Rahul Awana from the Samajwadi Party.