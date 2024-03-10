Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC fields Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol

Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha has been named as the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Asansol constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sinha, a seasoned actor and politician, is set to contest from Asansol as part of the Trinamool Congress lineup for the polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier nominated Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to contest from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal.

In response to the backlash over his candidature, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh announced on Sunday that he would not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal.

Previously, there were speculations about the possibility of the BJP nominating actress Akshara Singh for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal during the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC general secretary and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, unveiled the Trinamool Congress's list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Among the surprising inclusions was former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who will be contesting from Baharampur, a stronghold of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Additionally, Mahua Moitra, who had won the Krishnanagar seat in the 2019 elections, will be seeking re-election from the same constituency.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC general secretary, disclosed that the party is in discussions with the Samajwadi Party for a potential alliance in one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Notable candidates announced include Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Dipak Adhikary (Bengali film actor Dev) from Ghatal, Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur, and Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.

Before unveiling the names, Abhishek criticised the Modi government, stating that "Modi ki guarantee" comes with "zero warranty." He also accused BJP leaders of being "outsiders and anti-Bengal" who only visit the state during elections.