Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voter Turnout at 3 pm: Voting percentage at 49.2%, Bengal continues to leads with 70.19%, UP records least turnout

In the Lok Sabha elections phase 6, vote by 3 pm, the total voter turnout has almost reached the centre point standing at 49.2 percent, with Uttar Pradesh trailing behind recording the lowest voters turnout of 43.90 percent polling and West Bengal continues to lead with a turnout of 70.19 percent.

Bengal was followed by Jharkhand where the voter turnout stood at 54.34 percent. Delhi recorded a voting percentage of 44.58 percent by 3 pm.

Check the voting percentage till 3 pm of 8 states and union territories in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 below.

STATE/ UNION TERRITORY VOTING PERCENTAGE Delhi 44.58% Uttar Pradesh 43.90% Haryana 46.26% Jammu and Kashmir 44.41% Bihar 45.21% Jharkhand 54.34% West Bengal 70.19% Odisha 48.44%

In Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a total of 889 contestants are in the fight.



On Thursday, the campaign for these seats came to an end. Now, for the last and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, only 57 constituencies will be left for final round of voting after this one.



Out of the total 543 seats, voting has now been conducted in 25 states and Union Territories. The general election in India in 2024 is slated to conclude on June 1 with vote counting will occur on June 4.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and Congressmen Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are among the notable candidates running in this phase.