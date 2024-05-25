Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 voting begins: Polling in Delhi, Haryana, 6 other states and UTs today. Check seats, key candidates here

The voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which includes 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories - Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, is currently underway.
In this phase, polling is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, seven seats in Delhi, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, voting is being conducted for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha simultaneously.
Various notable candidates like Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are contesting in this phase.
The Election Commission has instructed officials to manage any adverse effects of hot weather or rainfall in states where rainfall is expected. The votes will be counted on June 4.
Check the list of Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase six constituencies and key candidates running.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 constituencies
|State/UT
|Constituencies
|Bihar
|
Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj
|Delhi
|
Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi
|Haryana
|
Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Anantnag-Rajouri
|Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|
Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi
|West Bengal
|
Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur
|Jharkhand
|
Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 key candidates
Delhi
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi
West Bengal
Haryana
Odisha
Jharkhand
