Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 voting begins: Polling in Delhi, Haryana, 6 other states and UTs today. Check seats, key candidates here

The voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which includes 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories - Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, is currently underway.

In this phase, polling is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, seven seats in Delhi, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, voting is being conducted for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha simultaneously.

Related Articles

Various notable candidates like Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are contesting in this phase.

The Election Commission has instructed officials to manage any adverse effects of hot weather or rainfall in states where rainfall is expected. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Check the list of Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase six constituencies and key candidates running.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 constituencies

State/UT Constituencies Bihar Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj Delhi Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi Haryana Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri Odisha Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi West Bengal Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur Jharkhand Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 key candidates

Delhi

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) and Somnath Bharti (AAP) North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) North West Delhi: Udit Raj (Congress) and Yogendra Chandolia (BJP) Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) and Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress)

Bihar

Valmiki Nagar: Sunil Kumar Kushwaha (JD(U)) and Deepak Yadav (RJD) Paschim Champaran: Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) and Madan Mohan Tiwari (Congress) Purvi Champaran: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) and Rajesh Kushwaha (VIP) Gopalganj: Alok Kumar Suman (JD(U)) and Premnath Chanchal (VIP)

Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) and Rambhual Nishad (SP) Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP) Allahabad: Ujjwal Revati Raman Singh (Congress) and Neeraj Tripathi (BJP) Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh (BJP) and Babu Singh Kushwaha (SP)

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi

West Bengal

Tamluk: Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) and Debangshu Bhattacharya (TMC) Jhargram: Kalipada Soren (TMC) and Pranat Tudu (BJP) Medinipur: Agnimitra Paul (BJP) and June Malia (TMC)

Haryana

Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) and Satpal Brahmachari (Congress) Kurukshetra: Naveen Jindal (BJP) and Sushil Gupta (AAP) Gurgaon: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) and Raj Babbar (Congress) Rohtak: Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress) and Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) Ambala: Varun Chaudhary (Congress) and Banto Kataria (BJP)

Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi (BJP) and Manmath Routray (BJD) Puri: Sambit Patra (BJP) and Arup Patnaik (BJD) Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) and Pranab Prakash Das (BJD)

Jharkhand