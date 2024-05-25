scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 voting begins: Polling in Delhi, Haryana, 6 other states and UTs today. Check seats, key candidates here

In this phase, polling is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, seven seats in Delhi, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, voting is being conducted for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha simultaneously. 

The voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which includes 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories - Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, is currently underway. 

Various notable candidates like Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are contesting in this phase. 

The Election Commission has instructed officials to manage any adverse effects of hot weather or rainfall in states where rainfall is expected. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Check the list of Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase six constituencies and key candidates running. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 constituencies

State/UT Constituencies
Bihar

Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj

 
Delhi

Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi
Haryana

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

 
Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri
Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur
Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

 
West Bengal

Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

 
Jharkhand

Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

 

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 key candidates

Delhi

  1. New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) and Somnath Bharti (AAP)
  2. North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress)
  3. North West Delhi: Udit Raj (Congress) and Yogendra Chandolia (BJP)
  4. Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) and Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress)

Bihar

  1. Valmiki Nagar: Sunil Kumar Kushwaha (JD(U)) and Deepak Yadav (RJD)
  2. Paschim Champaran: Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) and Madan Mohan Tiwari (Congress)
  3. Purvi Champaran: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) and Rajesh Kushwaha (VIP)
  4. Gopalganj: Alok Kumar Suman (JD(U)) and Premnath Chanchal (VIP)

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) and Rambhual Nishad (SP) 
  2. Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP) 
  3. Allahabad: Ujjwal Revati Raman Singh (Congress) and Neeraj Tripathi (BJP) 
  4. Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh (BJP) and Babu Singh Kushwaha (SP) 

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi

West Bengal

  1. Tamluk: Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) and Debangshu Bhattacharya (TMC) 
  2. Jhargram: Kalipada Soren (TMC) and Pranat Tudu (BJP)
  3. Medinipur: Agnimitra Paul (BJP) and June Malia (TMC)

Haryana

  1. Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) and Satpal Brahmachari (Congress)
  2. Kurukshetra: Naveen Jindal (BJP) and Sushil Gupta (AAP)
  3. Gurgaon: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) and Raj Babbar (Congress)
  4. Rohtak: Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress) and Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP)
  5. Ambala: Varun Chaudhary (Congress) and Banto Kataria (BJP)

Odisha

  1. Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi (BJP) and Manmath Routray (BJD)
  2. Puri: Sambit Patra (BJP) and Arup Patnaik (BJD)
  3. Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) and Pranab Prakash Das (BJD)

Jharkhand

  1. Ranchi: Sanjay Seth (BJP) and Yashaswini Sahay (Congress)
  2. Jamshedpur: Samir Mohanty (JMM) and Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)
  3. Giridih: Chandra Prakash Choudhary (AJSU) and Mathura Prasad Mahto (JMM)

 

 

Published on: May 25, 2024, 7:23 AM IST
