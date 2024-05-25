Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voter Turnout: Voting percentage stands at 57.70% till 5 pm, Bengal leads the count at 77.99%

As of 5 pm, the total voter turnout reached 57.70%, with West Bengal leading the tally with the highest turnout at 77.99%.

In Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voter turnout varied across states. West Bengal led with 77.99%, while Uttar Pradesh had the lowest at 52.02%. Jharkhand saw a high participation rate of 61.41%, followed by Odisha at 59.60%. Haryana registered 55.93%, Delhi 53.73%, and Bihar 52.24% turnout. Jammu & Kashmir recorded 51.35% voting.

This phase had 889 candidates competing. Campaigning for these seats ended on Thursday. After this phase, only 57 constituencies remain for the final phase of polling on June 1. So far, 428 constituencies out of the total 543 have completed voting across 25 states and Union Territories. The final phase is scheduled for June 1, with vote counting on June 4.

