Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on 10-day tour across 12 states, union territories, see schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a 10-day tour across 12 states and union territories, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The tour will encompass Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

The series of events will kick off on March 4, with the Prime Minister inaugurating, dedicating, and laying the foundation stone for various development projects in Adilabad, Telangana. He will then address a public gathering in the same location and deliver a speech at a public event in Chennai before heading to Hyderabad.

Related Articles

On March 5, he will head to Sangareddy in Telangana, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental initiatives amounting to Rs 6,800 crore. The following day, he will visit West Bengal, where he will introduce projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata.

Notable among these is the Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section. On March 7, he will travel to Jammu and Kashmir, where he will address a public rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

This visit holds significance as it marks Modi's first trip to the Kashmir valley following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. He will then journey to Assam to engage in various developmental initiatives.

On March 9, he will visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. He will also unveil multiple development projects in Itanagar and reveal the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam. He will then proceed to West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Siliguri.

On March 10, he will travel to Uttar Pradesh to dedicate various projects in Azamgarh. The following day's agenda involves events related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA in Delhi. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway and attend a DRDO program.

On March 12, he is scheduled to visit Sabarmati, Gujarat, and later tour Pokhran in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. The schedule concludes on March 13, with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam.

Following this, he will conduct an outreach program for disadvantaged sections of society.