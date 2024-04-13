RJD release election manifesto: Airports in 5 Bihar cities, Rs 1 lakh per year to 'sisters' on Rakhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, wherein it promised a range of measures ranging from new airports, financial assitance to women to jobs to one crore youth across the country. Releasing ‘Parivartan Patra’, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said his party has made 24 promises to the people of the nation and Bihar.

RJD's biggest bets are on building five new airports in Bihar’s Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul, and Rs 1 lakh per year to “sisters” from poor families on Raksha Bandhan.

Launching the poll pitch for the 18th Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said: "We have released 'Parivartan Patra'. We have brought 24 'jan vachan' (public promise) for 2024. These 24 'jan vachan' are our commitment that we will fulfil."

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says "For better connectivity in Bihar, we are going to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul..." pic.twitter.com/YEOqGpuBOD — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024



Key announcements of Rashtriya Janata Dal party:

> Five new airports in Bihar to provide better connectivity to the people of the state. These airports will come up at Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul.

> To discontinue the Agniveer Scheme.

> Government jobs to one crore youth across the country.

> August 15 onwards the process of providing jobs will start, Yadav promised.

> Of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide Rs 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to the poor household, every year.

> Will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500.

> Will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme).

> Will provide special status to Bihar.

RJD is part of INDIA bloc. In March, the INDIA Bloc announced the seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. RJD secured 26 seats, while Congress and the Left bloc were allocated nine and five seats, respectively.