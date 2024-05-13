Lok Sabha Phase 4 voter turnout: 62.31% voting recorded till 5 pm; highest 75.66% in West Bengal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth phase of polling in 96 seats across 10 states and UTs in the Lok Sabha elections. The highest polling was recorded in West Bengal, while the lowest was in Jammu and Kashmir at 35.75%. West Bengal, where voting is underway for 8 constituencies, recorded 75.66 per cent voter turnout.

Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Andhra Pradesh- 68.04 %

Bihar- 54.14 %

Jammu and Kashmir- 35.75%

Jharkhand- 63.14%

Madhya Pradesh- 68.01%

Maharashtra- 52.49%

Odisha- 62.96%

Telangana- 61.16%

Uttar Pradesh- 56.35%

West Bengal- 75.66%

West Bengal Phase 4 Turnout

The Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 77.77 per cent followed by Ranaghat 77.46 per cent, and Bardhaman-Purba 77.36 per cent. Bardhaman-Durgapur recorded 75.02 per cent, Krishnanagar 77.29 per cent, Baharampur 75.36 per cent, Birbhum 75.45 per cent, and Asansol 69.43 per cent. Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 68.04 per cent voter turnout for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 67.99 for the 175-seat Assembly. The highest voting was recorded in Chittoor (75.60 per cent), followed by Amalapuram (73.55 per cent), and Machilipatnam (73.53 per cent). The lowest voter turnout was witnessed in Araku (58.20 per cent).

Around 63 per cent of voting was recorded till 5 pm in the four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly constituencies in Odisha. Voting started at 7 am in 7,303 polling stations in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these seats.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the tribal-dominated Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at 67.07 per cent followed by Nabarangpur (65.07), Koraput (61.43), and Berhampur (58).

Of the eight districts where the simultaneous polls are being held, the highest 68.84 per cent polling was recorded in Nabrangpur district followed by Kalahandi (67.37), Nuapada (66.35), Gajapati (63.71), Rayagada (62.96), Koraput (61.22), Malkangiri (57.68) and Ganjam (55.65).

The Dabugam assembly segment in Nabarangpur district reported the highest turnout of 71.30 per cent while only 47.90 per cent of electors cast their votes in the Berhampur assembly seat in Ganjam district.