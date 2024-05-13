'90% polling booths compromised in Hyderabad': BJP's Madhavi Latha reacts to FIR, says 'not worried'

Madhavi Latha, the BJP's candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday claimed that 90% of polling booths were compromised and that the police did not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. Polling is underway in Hyderabad, where Madhavi Latha is challenging Asaduddin Owaisi.

Earlier today, a video of Madhavi Latha surfaced in which she was seen checking the ID cards of burqa-clad female voters at a polling booth. Later, it emerged that a case had been registered against her. When asked about the case, she said: "I am not worried because I have stood for justice, when I am requesting the police officer. He says it's not his responsibility. I told him to at least inform female constables, he says it's not my responsibility. His name is Gurunath."

Telangana: Case registered in Malakpet Police Station against BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha u/s of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act.#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/5mxmhiBWL7 pic.twitter.com/y9jjHwvmoY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

In a tweet, the Hyderabad Collector said that a case has been registered in Malakpet Police station against Madhavi Latha under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(C) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

Madhavi Latha recently claimed that Owaisi has been winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat with the help of six lakh bogus votes.

The Election Commission (EC) last month deleted 5.41 lakh voters, which included the dead, shifted, and duplicate, from the electoral rolls in Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies.

Since January 2023, in Hyderabad district's 15 Assembly seats, a total of 47,141 dead voters, 4,39,801 "shifted voters" and 54,259 duplicate voters have been removed from the electoral roll, the commission said in a statement.

"That is to say, a total of 5,41,201 voters were removed from the electoral rolls duly following the instructions of ECI," it said. All the deletions have been done as per procedure. During the purification of electoral rolls, it was observed that many voters had "non-standard" house numbers on the electoral roll.

(With inputs from PTI)