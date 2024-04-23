Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Actor Neha Sharma contesting from Bihar? Check the truth here

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma stirred up speculation about a potential entry into politics after she was seen participating in a Lok Sabha election roadshow in Bihar. She shared a video on Instagram showcasing her journey through various districts of Bihar, including Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia. Dressed in a traditional salwar kameez, Neha could be seen encouraging the public to cast their votes. She received a warm reception from a large crowd in Pirpainti and Kahalgaon during her roadshow.

Despite speculation that Neha Sharma might be following in Kangana Ranaut's footsteps into politics, multiple reports, including one from Aaj Tak, clarified that Neha is not entering politics herself. Instead, she was showing support for her father, Ajit Sharma, who is contesting in the Lok Sabha election. Ajit Sharma is reported to be a candidate from Bhagalpur in Bihar.

“They say when someone gives you a place in their heart , you live there forever .My heart is full from all the love and support you have given me.Thank you for the warm welcome Pirpainti and kahalgaon.Aapka pyar sar ankhon par.#Eternally grateful ❤️," Neha wrote on Instagram.

While Neha Sharma isn't running for office this time around, her father Ajit Sharma confirmed that he had indeed offered her the opportunity to enter politics. According to a report by India Today, Ajit spoke with reporters earlier this month and mentioned that he encouraged Neha to join politics. However, Neha's current commitments in her career don't allow her to explore a political career just yet.

“The party (Congress) wanted my daughter, Neha Sharma, a Bollywood star, to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. I talked to her (about the same), but she remains very busy with various events and shooting,” he said. “She said ‘Papa, I cannot fight this time. Had you or the party told me five to six months before, I would definitely have contested’,” Ajit added.