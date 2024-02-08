scorecardresearch
Business Today
India
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP may win all seats in Delhi in setback to INDIA alliance, predicts India Today's MOTN survey

In a big blow to AAP and Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to bag all seven seats in Delhi, the Mood of the Nation poll predicted on Thursday. The AAP and Congress, part of the INDIA alliance, are hoping to gain some seats this time as they are contesting in the alliance. But if these predictions hold, this will be a setback for the INDIA alliance. 

While the vote percentage may increase, they are unlikely to open their accounts. The BJP swept the national capital in 2014 and 2019, winning all seven seats both times.  

The BJP is likely to win a dominant 57 per cent of the vote share while Congress is expected to get 25 per cent and AAP 15 per cent. The AAP and Congress are expected to get 40 per cent votes. Notably, AAP, which has previously enjoyed overwhelming support in Delhi's Assembly elections, is set to witness a contraction in its vote share, which is now predicted to be just 15 per cent from 18.11 per cent in 2019. The Congres, however, is projected to gain ground this time.  

Published on: Feb 08, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
