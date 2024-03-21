Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP releases third list, fields K Annamalai from Coimbatore; full details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded its Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned as Telangana Governor a few days ago, will contest from Chennai South and L Murugan will fight from Nilgiris.

The BJP has fielded Vinoj Selvam from Chennai Central, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, AC Shanmugam from Vellore, TR Paarivendhar from Perambalur, Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi, and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari.

This time, some seats are expected to see a tough fight as BJP's Annamalai will take on DMK's Ganapathi P Raj Kumar, Nainar Nagendran will contest against Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and L Murugan, the sitting central minister, will take on A Raja in Nilgiris.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin-led DMK and main opposition AIADMK will be in direct contest against each other in 9 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. Among the seats where the two parties will take on each other are Chennai North, Chennai South, Kancheepuram (SC), Arakkonam, Arani, Salem, Erode, Theni, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Thoothukudi, Sriperumbudur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

Since DMK's ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) will contest on the ruling party's 'Rising Sun' symbol in Namakkal constituency, the total number of seats in which the DMK and AIADMK will be in a direct fight is, in effect, 19. While KMDK has fielded S Suriyamurthy, the AIADMK has named S Tamizhmani. Both are office-bearers in their respective parties.

Elections to the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19.