LS Polls 2024: Full list of Congress candidates from Assam, MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May. The grand old party announced candidates for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, will be contesting from Jorhat.

Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been fielded from Jalore, Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot's name did not feature in the second list as was reported earlier.

Rahul Kaswan, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, has been fielded by Congress from Churu, Rajasthan.

Full list of Congress candidates

Assam

Jorhat: Gaurav Gogoi

Dhubri: Rakibul Hussain

Darang–Udalguri: Madhab Rabanshi

Gauhati: Meera Borthakur Goswami

Nowgong: Pradyut Bordoloi

Kokrajhar: Garjan Mashhay

Barpeta: Deep Bayan

Diphu: Joyram Engleng

Karimganj: Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

Silchar: Surjya Kanta Sarkar

Kaziranga: Roselina Tirkey

Sonitpur: Prem Lal Ganju

Gujarat

Kachchh: Nitishbhai Lalan

Banaskantha: Geniben Thakur

Ahmedabad East: Rohan Gupta

Ahmedabad West: Bharat Makwana

Porbandar: Lalitbhai Vasoya

Bardoli: Siddharth Chaudhary

Valsad: Anantbhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh

Bhind:Phool Singh Baraiya

Tikamgarh: Pankaj Ahirwar

Santa: Siddharth Kushwaha

Sidhi: Kamleshwar Patel

Mandla: Omkar Singh Markam

Chhindwara: Nakul Nath

Dewas: Rajednra Malviya

Dhar: Radheshyam Muvel

Khargone: Porlal Kharte

Betul: Ramu Tekam

Rajasthan

Bikaner: Govind Ram Meghwal

Churu: Rahul Kaswan

Jhunjhunu: Brijendra Ola

Alwar: Lalit Yadav

Bharatpur: Sanjana Jatav

Tonk: Harish Chandra Meena'

Jodhpur: Karan Singh Uchiyarda

Jalore: Vaibhav Gehlot

Udaipur: Tarachand Meena

Chittorgarh: Udaylal Ajana

Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal: Jot Singh Guntsola

Garhwal: Ganesh Godiyal

Almora: Pradeep Tamta

Daman & Diu: Ketan Dahyabhai Patel