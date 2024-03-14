Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'We don't have money to spend,' says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge has indicated that his party is grappling with a financial crunch due to the freezing of the party's bank accounts by the BJP-led NDA government. He alleged that the BJP has imposed hefty fines on Congress and accused them of not disclosing the thousands of crores they have received through electoral bonds.

Related Articles

"It was our party money that you the people gave as donations, they have frozen it and we don't have money to spend... while, they (BJP) are not disclosing about electoral bonds they got because their theft will come out, their wrong deeds will come out, so they asked for time till July," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kharge called on the public to ensure Congress's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls to protect the constitution and democracy. He also claimed that the locals of Kalaburagi, where he lost in the 2019 elections, have decided to make amends and ensure Congress's victory in the upcoming polls.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress president was defeated by BJP leader Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi by a margin of more than 95,000 votes. Media reports suggest that Kharge may not contest elections and might field his son-in-law Radhakrishnan Doddamani from Kalaburagi.

Furthermore, he criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not contributing to the region's development despite frequent visits. He added that Gulbarga in a way has become a "centre" for him as he often visits the region.

"I asked him recently when I met as to why he was repeatedly visiting Gulbarga, where there is severe summer heat and people are in distress for drinking water... He said there is big airstrip, so he repeatedly comes to Gulbarga when he has to go Latur, Hyderabad side and other nearby places. He is coming on March 18, but he must also give something to Gulbarga, what has he or BJP done?" Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to Congress for the recovery of over Rs 105 crore outstanding tax for the assessment year 2018-19. The court granted the party the freedom to approach the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) with a fresh stay application, while noting that many of Congress's problems were largely self-inflicted.

The court also noted that Congress had been remiss in taking necessary steps in response to a demand which had remained outstanding from 2021.