'Loss of Hyderabad has definitely hurt us': Nara Lokesh on Andhra's emotional setback, bets big on Amaravati

"No, competition is always good. I believe that when states compete, India wins, and that's always been my strong belief," he said. Nara Lokesh, however, acknowledged that Hyderabad becoming a part of Telangana after the 2014 bifurcation was not just a financial loss but a deep emotional setback.

"Loss of Hyderabad has definitely hurt us as a state, no second thoughts about it. More than just financial, there's a lot of emotional attachment." He then went onto reminisce how he got to know about Hyderabad becoming a part of Telangana, adding, "this is not the first time that Andhrites were left high and dry".

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He added that Andhra Pradesh was now more resilient and prepared to take on challenges of rebuilding its economic and urban infrastructure.

"I'm born, brought up in Hyderabad, and one fine morning you're told that it's no longer yours, and you need to go build something all over again. There's definitely a bit of heartburn and no second thoughts about it, but then we are up for the challenge, and this is not the first time that Andhrites were left high and dry. This is the fourth time it's happening to us," he said.

The minister added that Andhra Pradesh was pursuing decentralised development focused on different sectors, with 24 clusters being developed across parts of the southern state. He then proceeded to give a major update on Amaravati, the state's proposed capital.

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"These 24 clusters are going to different parts of the state, while of course, Amaravati is taking shape at a speed that India has not really seen."

He said that Andhra Pradesh was working towards building a city that would earn global recognition. "I think we have a lot more to offer to India now, and I think we'll offer a city that make Indians proud."

He said that he wanted India to develop infrastructure that could match the best in the world rather than be envious at the developments abroad. "And a day will come when the world will look at what we have built in Amaravati and be envious about it," Nara Lokesh said.

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