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Cupid shares hit record high after Q2 earnings; multibagger stock rallies 266% YTD

Cupid shares hit record high after Q2 earnings; multibagger stock rallies 266% YTD

CUPID380.70(7.54%)

The latest surge came after the company reported strong September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year (YoY).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 4:45 PM IST
Cupid shares hit record high after Q2 earnings; multibagger stock rallies 266% YTDFor FY27, Cupid has raised its revenue guidance to Rs 880 crore-plus and net profit guidance to Rs 275 crore-plus.

Shares of Cupid Ltd jumped 9.98 per cent on Thursday to hit an all-time high of Rs 389. The stock eventually settled 8.78 per cent higher at Rs 384.75. At this closing level, it has rallied 266.50 per cent year-to-date (YTD), delivering multibagger returns.

The latest surge came after the company reported strong September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year (YoY).

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Cupid reported a net profit of Rs 56.22 crore for Q2 FY27, up 133 per cent from the year-ago period. Operating income rose 122 per cent YoY to Rs 187.86 crore, while total income increased 132 per cent to Rs 208.97 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 54.77 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 29 per cent.

Cupid raises FY27-FY29 guidance

For FY27, Cupid has raised its revenue guidance to Rs 880 crore-plus and net profit guidance to Rs 275 crore-plus. For FY28, it expects revenue of Rs 1,305 crore-plus and net profit of around Rs 390 crore. For FY29, it has guided for revenue of Rs 1,950 crore-plus and net profit of around Rs 605 crore.

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Meanwhile, Cupid shares are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both the BSE and NSE. Stock exchanges place securities under short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to stocks witnessing high volatility in their share prices.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted that the company's domestic business now accounts for two-thirds of its H1 sales, compared with 41 per cent in FY26, reducing its dependence on export tenders.

"Meeting H2 targets will depend on the Palava plant, which more than doubles capacity and is expected to add to the company's domestic and international tender opportunities. Investors can consider buying the stock at current levels, with a target of Rs 425. It might find support at Rs 340," he added.

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Cupid's investment in Baazar Style Retail

Separately, the company's board shared an update on the proposed conversion of up to 56 lakh outstanding warrants of Baazar Style Retail Ltd (Baazar Style) into an equivalent number of equity shares, in one or more tranches.

"The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held on January 21, 2026, had already approved investment in 1,01,00,000 Warrants of Baazar Style at Rs 328.25/- per Warrant, out of which 45,00,000 Warrants have already been converted into Equity Shares. Accordingly, 56,00,000 Warrants are presently outstanding, all of which are now proposed to be converted in one or more tranches. The proposed conversion is within the overall 1,01,00,000 Warrants approved by the Board and is at the predetermined price of Rs 328.25/- per Equity Share," it stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 10:26 AM IST
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