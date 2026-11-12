Cupid shares hit record high after Q2 earnings; multibagger stock rallies 266% YTD

Cupid reported a net profit of Rs 56.22 crore for Q2 FY27, up 133 per cent from the year-ago period. Operating income rose 122 per cent YoY to Rs 187.86 crore, while total income increased 132 per cent to Rs 208.97 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 54.77 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 29 per cent.

Cupid raises FY27-FY29 guidance

For FY27, Cupid has raised its revenue guidance to Rs 880 crore-plus and net profit guidance to Rs 275 crore-plus. For FY28, it expects revenue of Rs 1,305 crore-plus and net profit of around Rs 390 crore. For FY29, it has guided for revenue of Rs 1,950 crore-plus and net profit of around Rs 605 crore.

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Meanwhile, Cupid shares are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both the BSE and NSE. Stock exchanges place securities under short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to stocks witnessing high volatility in their share prices.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted that the company's domestic business now accounts for two-thirds of its H1 sales, compared with 41 per cent in FY26, reducing its dependence on export tenders.

"Meeting H2 targets will depend on the Palava plant, which more than doubles capacity and is expected to add to the company's domestic and international tender opportunities. Investors can consider buying the stock at current levels, with a target of Rs 425. It might find support at Rs 340," he added.

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Cupid's investment in Baazar Style Retail

Separately, the company's board shared an update on the proposed conversion of up to 56 lakh outstanding warrants of Baazar Style Retail Ltd (Baazar Style) into an equivalent number of equity shares, in one or more tranches.

"The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held on January 21, 2026, had already approved investment in 1,01,00,000 Warrants of Baazar Style at Rs 328.25/- per Warrant, out of which 45,00,000 Warrants have already been converted into Equity Shares. Accordingly, 56,00,000 Warrants are presently outstanding, all of which are now proposed to be converted in one or more tranches. The proposed conversion is within the overall 1,01,00,000 Warrants approved by the Board and is at the predetermined price of Rs 328.25/- per Equity Share," it stated.