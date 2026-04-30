LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 30: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over the pricing of LPG, CNG and PNG continue as uncertainty persists in West Asia after US President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Islamabad and said Iran would have to initiate negotiations. The continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has affected countries such as India, which imports more than 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries.

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Trump said in a social media post that Iran had conveyed to the US that it was in a state of collapse and had asked it to open the Strait of Hormuz. The supply disruption has already affected prices and consumption in India, prompting the government to take steps to protect household supplies and push the use of piped natural gas.

The price of 19-kg LPG was increased on April 1 after the Saudi Contract Price rose 44 per cent, from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April. The conflict in West Asia, which began in late February, has also hit LPG consumption in India. Official data showed a 13 per cent decline in March because of supply disruptions. Consumption stood at 2.379 million tonnes, down 12.8 per cent from the same period last year.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031.50 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

CNG prices across major cities on April 30

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on April 30

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE affected, the government reduced LPG supplies to commercial users such as hotels and industries in order to prioritise household cooking gas. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also tightened the booking framework. The interval between bookings has been increased from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas. An OTP-based delivery authentication system is also expected to become permanent. Online LPG bookings have reached about 98 per cent, and Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries around 94 per cent, as part of efforts to prevent diversion of subsidised cylinders.

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PNG consumers are not allowed to apply for new domestic LPG connections. A government order issued in late March said LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has also asked all zones to replace LPG with piped natural gas connections in running crew rest rooms within six months, saying the decision followed the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has created logistical challenges. In a recent letter to all zones, the ministry said, "Since Running Rooms are normally operational round the clock (24x7) and a meal facility is essentially required for running staff for smooth train operations, reliable and uninterrupted gas supply available as Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is desirable."

