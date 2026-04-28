LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 28: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, PNG and CNG pricing remain as uncertainty continues in West Asia after US President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Islamabad and said Iran would have to initiate the negotiation. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues, affecting countries like India, which imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries.

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Meanwhile, the supply disruption has impacted prices and consumption in India. The government has taken steps to protect household supplies and promote piped natural gas. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was recently increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. This rise from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which went from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031.50 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

CNG prices across major cities on April 28

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on April 28

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The conflict in West Asia, which began in late February, has also reduced LPG consumption in India. Official data showed a 13 per cent decline in March due to supply disruptions. Consumption was 2.379 million tonnes, down 12.8 per cent from the same period last year. With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE affected, the government reduced LPG supplies to commercial users like hotels and industries to prioritise household cooking gas.

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Moreover, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has tightened the booking framework. The interval between bookings has increased from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas. An OTP-based delivery authentication system is expected to become permanent. Online LPG bookings have reached about 98 per cent, and Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries around 94 per cent, aiming to prevent diversion of subsidised cylinders.

DON'T MISS | LPG booking rules to change again from May 1? What gas cylinder users should know

The government has made Aadhaar-based biometric authentication mandatory for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries who have not completed eKYC. This applies only to those who have not done it so far. For PMUY customers, authentication is required once a financial year to receive targeted DBT subsidies after seven refills, starting with the eighth.

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Another policy shift is the push to move households from LPG to PNG. PNG consumers are barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. A government order in late March stated LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite availability. Since March 2026, around 5.45 lakh PNG connections have been established, with infrastructure for another 2.62 lakh, totalling 8.07 lakh connections. About 6.14 lakh customers have registered for new connections.

