Top stocks in news: Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, L&T, Indegene, Schaeffler, MOIL, HindZinc, HUL

Indian benchmark indices managed to post gains on Wednesday bucking the feeble global cues, led by decent corporate earnings by India Inc. The BSE Sensex soared 609.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 77,496.36, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 181.95 points, or 0.76 per cent, to end at 24,177.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 30, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ACC, Aster DM Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, IDBI Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, National Securities Depository and RailTel Corporation of India shall announce their results for the quarter ended on March 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ABB India, Hindustan Zinc, Stovec Industries, Tanla Platforms, Varun Beverages, Vesuvius India, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Interise Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend/income distribution. Shares of Vedanta shall trad ex-demerger, while shares of Tirupati shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Sanmit Infra shall trade ex-date for consolidation.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 22 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,553 crore, while net interest income grew 20 per cent YoY to Rs 11,781 crore for the March 2026 quarter. NPAs improved on both gross and net levels. The company announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

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Larsen & Toubro: The capital goods and infra major has executed a share purchase agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail, a Government of Telangana enterprise, for the disposal of its entire shareholding in its subsidiary, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, for Rs 1,461.47 crore.

Schaeffler India: The industrial machinery player reported a 25.61 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 316.07 crore, while revenue rose 18.91 per cent YoY to Rs 2,585.64 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its operating margins improved to 18.5 per cent, while it announced a dividend of Rs 35 per share for the shareholders.

Indegene: The pharma player reported a 32.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 79.7 crore, while revenue increased 32.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,003.4 crore for Q4FY26. Ebitda rose 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 163.6 crore, while margins dropped to 31.3 per cent for the quarter.

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Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has announced a strategic partnership with Bain Capital to develop a 2 million sq ft premium mixed-use project in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project will be developed through a 50:50 joint venture between the two partners, with a total project investment of approximately Rs 2,200 crore. It will be built on an 11-acre land parcel.

Granules India: The biopharma player reported a 32.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 201.57 crore, while revenue from operations increased 22.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,470.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda margins improved 300 bps to 23.9 per cent for the quarter, while it announced a dividend of Rs 1.75 per share for the investors.

Fino Payments Bank: The private lender's net profit sank 70.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7.1 crore, while revenue grew 31.5 per cent YoY to Rs 35.2 crore for January-March 2026 period. Average deposits grew 20 per cent YoY to Rs 2,535 crore, while it added 6.9 lakh new accounts in Q4.

MOIL: The metal mining player reported a 20 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 92.6 crore, while revenue rose 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 444.5 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda came in flat at Rs 139 crore, while margins contracted to 31.3 per cent for the quarter.

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Syngene International: The pharma player reported a 19 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 147.9 crore, while revenue from operations increased 2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,037 crore for January-March 2026 period. Ebitda fell 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 303.4 crore, while margins contracted to 29 per cent for the quarter.

Puravankara: The infra company's subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the execution of civil, structural, waterproofing, finishing, and allied works for a residential project — Nature's Nest — in Bengaluru, awarded by NPS Developers, for an approximate contract value of Rs 144.45 crore.

Federal Bank: The company board has approved the appointment of Manikandan M as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank, effective May 1. He is currently working as Deputy Vice President-II and Head & Financial.

Indian Hume Pipe Company: The metal company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) with an order value of Rs 458.69 crore from the Public Health & Municipal Engineering Department, Hyderabad, Telangana, for the execution of work under a water supply improvement scheme in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation under UIDF funding.

