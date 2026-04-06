LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on April 6: Households remain concerned about the pricing of LPG, CNG, and PNG due to a surge in global oil prices amid the West Asia conflict and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, the key pathway for energy. The war has disrupted energy supplies worldwide, impacting costs.

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India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this dependence, the government has assured that LPG supplies remain stable, with no shortages reported at distribution points.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was recently increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. However, domestic cooking gas LPG prices remained unchanged at Rs 913 in Delhi.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 6

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 6

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

The ministry explained that the rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices on April 1 was due to a 44 per cent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April. This is linked to 20-30 per cent of global LPG supplies being held up in the Strait of Hormuz because of the conflict.

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Oil marketing companies are currently incurring an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder by keeping domestic LPG rates unchanged. Cumulative losses are expected to reach about Rs 40,484 crore by the end of May. Last year, losses of Rs 60,000 crore were shared equally between Oil PSUs and the government to protect consumers from high international LPG prices. India’s domestic LPG price remains among the lowest globally compared to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Meanwhile, the government has increased the sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders to meet rising demand, with around 6.6 lakh bottles sold since March 23. These cylinders, known as FTL cylinders, are available over the counter at LPG distributorships upon presentation of valid ID. Unlike subsidised 14.2-kg domestic cylinders, the 5-kg cylinders are priced at market rates and do not require address proof for purchase.

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The ministry said there were no shortages at LPG distribution points, with over 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered in a single day. Online bookings accounted for 95 per cent of total demand. Authorities have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, seizing more than 50,000 cylinders since March, issuing over 1,400 show-cause notices, and suspending 36 dealerships. The government has prioritised supplies of domestic LPG and piped natural gas for households and essential services, increased refinery output, and extended LPG refill intervals to manage demand. Commercial LPG supplies remain at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels.