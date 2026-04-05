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LPG, CNG, PNG rates on April 5 : Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on April 5 : Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 5, 2026 10:15 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates on April 5 : Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concerns for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 5

Cities

Price (Rs./cylinder)

Delhi

 913

Bengaluru

 915.50

Hyderabad

 965

Mumbai

 912.50

Chennai

 928.50

Kolkata

 939

 

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 5

Cities

Price (Rs./cylinder)

Delhi

 2,078.50

Bengaluru

 2,161

Hyderabad

 2,320.50

Mumbai

 2,031.50

Chennai

 2,246.50

Kolkata

 2,208.50

 

CNG prices across major cities on April 5

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Cities

Price (Rs.)

Delhi

 77.09

Bengaluru

 88.95

Hyderabad

 97

Mumbai

 80.50

Chennai

 91.50

Kolkata

 93.50

 

PNG prices across major cities on April 5

Cities

Price (Rs./cylinder)

Delhi

 47.89

Bengaluru

 52

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

 

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

 

Published on: Apr 5, 2026 10:15 AM IST
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